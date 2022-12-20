<em>By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing</em>

Australian boxing got off to a bad start in April when George Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney to lose the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO 135-pound titles, but in July heavy underdog Jai Opetaia captured the IBF cruiserweight crown by defeating Maris Breidis who was regarded as the best of all the cruiserweight champions. Aussie Golden Girl Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges based herself in Leeds, England, then captured the IBF bantamweight crown. Female super bantamweight Cherneka Johnson also captured the IBF 122-pound crown. There are now several Australians rated in the top fifteen ratings of the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO. On January 28, Tim Tszyu challenges Jermell Charlo for all the belts in Las Vegas. Just like his former stablemate George Kambosos did in 2021 when he upset heavy favorite Teofimo Lopez, Tszyu plans to shock the boxing world and take the four belts from Charlo at the Mandalay Bay Resort. WBO #3 super featherweight Liam Wilson will challenge Emanuel Navarette for the vacant WBO 130-pound championship on February 3 at the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale. Wilson has replaced an injured Oscar Valdez.

JAI OPETAIA

Jai Opetaia (22-0,17KO’s) captured the IBF cruiserweight championship and shocked the boxing world in 2022 when he defeated hot favourite Maris Breidis who had given world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk one of his toughest fights. Opetaia had his jaw broken during his fight with Breidis but still finished on top of his opponent at the conclusion of twelve action-packed rounds. Former 2012 London Olympian, Opetaia is looking to unify the cruiserweight titles in 2023. IBF#3 Chris Billiam-Smith has been mentioned as Opetai’s next opponent.

TIM TSZYU

WBO#1 , WBC#1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu(21-0,15KO’s) will challenge betting favourite undisputed 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo for all the belts on January 28 at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Tszyu has had his best preparation training in Thailand and two months training in the USA. In his only ring appearance for 2022, Tszyu defeated 2012 Olympian Terrell Gausha in his first fight in America at The Armory in Minneapolis. After suffering a first round knockdown, Tszyu recovered and dominated from the 2nd round to win convincingly by unanimous decision, 114-113, 116-111 and 115-112.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

WBC#5, WBA#12, IBF#7 George Kambosos (20-2,10KO’s) shocked the world in 2021 when he defeated Teofimo Lopez to become undisputed lightweight champion and on June 5 2022 lost to Devin Haney with over 40 thousand fans in attendance in Melbourne. Kambosos also lost rematch to Haney on October 16 in Rod Laver Arena Melbourne . Teofimo Lopez is chasing a rematch with George.

JASON MOLONEY

WBC#1, IBF#4, WBO#1 bantamweight Jason Moloney (25-2,19KO’s) made three outings in the ring in 2022 and was impressive defeating Francisco Pedraza Portillo by ten round decision at The Hangar in Costa Mesa California on April 9, then two months later scored a three round stoppage over Aston Palicte at the Marvel Stadium Melbourne on June 5 and on October 16 scored a one-sided twelve round decision over Nawaphon Kalkanha at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Moloney is expected to challenge for a world title in 2023. Moloney is trained by Angelo Hyder and managed by Tony Tolj also under contract to Top Rank.

ANDREW MOLONEY

WBC#2, WBA#5, IBF#5, WBO#2 super flyweight Andrew Moloney(25-2,16KO’s) boxed three times in 2022 and on April 9 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa California he scored eight round knockout over Gilberto Mendoza then on June 5 he scored a second round stoppage over Alexander Espinoza at the Marvel Stadium Melbourne and on October 16 he outpointed Norbelto Jimenez over ten rounds at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Moloney trained by Angelo Hyder and managed by Tony Tolj and under contact to Top Rank.

JUSTIS HUNI

WBO#15 heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0,4KO’s) is a 2019 world heavyweight amateur bronze medalist and in 2022 was in action twice outpointing Joseph Goodall over ten rounds on June 15 at the Nissan Arena in Nathan, Queensland and then on November 4 at the same venue outscored over ten Kiki Toa Leutele. Huni is trained by his father Rocki Huni and promoted by Dean Lonergan. Both fights were televised nationally on Fox Main Event

LIAM PARO

WBO#2 super lightweight Liam Paro (23-0,14KO’s) had only one bout in 2022 when he scored a one round knockout over previously unbeaten Brock Jarvis at the South Bank Plaza South Brisbane on October 15. Paro is trained by Alfie DiCarlo and promoted and managed by Angelo DiCarlo also under contract to Eddie Hearn. Paro was based in the Las Vegas during 2022 where he had several sparring sessions with Shakur Stevenson.

BILLY “ The Kid” DIB

WBO#13 lightweight Billy “ The Kid”Dib (48-6,27KO’s) was in action against IBF rated Jacob Ng on March 19 being awarded a disqualification victory in round six. Billy has recently been diagnosed with cancer and has been successfully operated on and is now recovering. Billy is trained and managed by Billy Hussein.

BILEL “BABY FACE” DIB

IBF#15 super featherweight Billel “Baby Face” Dib (26-4,13KO’s) scored a seven round stoppage of Satnam Singh on July 16 but on December 9 was stopped by world rated Francisco Fonseca in two rounds at the Whitlam Centre at Liverpool Sydney.

DEMSEY McKEAN

IBF#15,WBO#9 heavyweight Demsey McKean(22-0,14KO’s) was in action on February 27 outpointing Ariel Estaban Bracamonte at the 02 Arena in London over eight rounds then on October 15 scored a three round stoppage over Patrick Korte at the South Bank Plaza in Brisbane. McKean is based in Essex in England where he worked as sparring partner to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. He is managed by Angelo DiCarlo also under contract to Eddie Hearn

STEVE SPARK

IBF#8 super lightweight Steve Spark (16-2,14KO’s) was in action four times in 2022 stopping River Daz in six rounds on March 3, Chan Sala in two rounds on April 10 and scoring a knockout over former world title challenger Apinum Khongsong in three on June 11 before scoring a major upset in the USA on November 12 defeating world rated Montana Love by six round disqualification. The Spark v Love was a very competitive contest. Spark has issued a challenge to Liam Paro. He is trained and managed by Brendan Smith and under contract to Eddie Hearn. Spark has also worked as a television commentator on DAZN shows.

FLOYD MASON

IBF#12 cruiserweight Floyd Mason (12-0,7KO’s) was only in action once in 2022 winning eight round decision over Vikas Singh on March 4 in Brisbane. In 2021 Mason scored best win of his career defeating former world title challenger Mark Flanagan by ten round decision. Mason is promoted by Angelo DiCarlo.

JASON WHATELEY

IBF#15 cruiserweight Jason Whateley (10-1,9KO’s) only appeared twice in 2022 stopping Savenca Naliva in two rounds on April 4 in Brisbane promoted by Dean Lonergan and Mick Francis in a nationally televised promotion then on October 29 lost a twelve round IBF elimination bout to Mateus Masternak in Zakopane, Poland.

CONNOR WALLACE

IBF#11 light heavyweight Connor Wallace (10-1,7KO’s) was in action twice in 2022 scoring biggest win of his career on July 2 in Brisbane he outscored former world rated Faris Chevallier by split ten round decision and then on November 11 scored a six round knockout over Leti Leti who had previously defeated Wallace. Steve Dellar promotes, manages and trains Wallace.

MICHAEL ZERAFA

WBA#1 middleweight Michael Zerafa (31-4,19KO’s) scored a knockout over Isaac Hardman in the opening round on April 20 in a scheduled twelve WBA middleweight elimination bout promoted by Sam Labruna in Melbourne. On November 23 Zerafa outscored Danilo Creati over ten rounds at the Aware Theatre in Sydney. Zerafa could receive a world title shot in 2023

DENNIS HOGAN

IBF#13 ,WBC#13 super welterweight Dennis Hogan (31-4-1,7KO’s) appeared twice in 2022 in nationally televised bouts firstly against Wade Ryan on March 3 scoring a twelve round decision at the Nissan Arena in Queensland before turning back Englishman Sam Eggington on October 8 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre to capture the IBO 154 pound title by majority twelve round decision. 37-year-old Hogan is promoted by George and Matt Rose of No Limit Promotions.

LIAM WILSON

WBO#3, IBF#12 super featherweight Liam Wilson(11-1,7KO’s) will challenge for the vacant WBO 130 pound championship on February 3 2023 against Emanuel Navarette at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale California. In 2022 Wilson defeated Joe Noynay by KO in two on March 3 to gain revenge for his only loss. On June 29 Wilson outscored Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda over ten rounds in Brisbane promoted by George and Matt Rose in a nationally televised promotion. Wilson managed by Steve Scanlan.

SAM GOODMAN

WBO#6, IBF#8 super bantamweight Sam Goodman (13-0,7KO’s) had three impressive victories in 2022 when on May 11 outscored Fumiya Fuse over ten rounds at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and then on

July 20 at the Hordern Pavillion Sydney Goodman stopped former world title challenger Juan Miguel Elorde in eight rounds before outscoring Jason Copper over ten rounds on October 8 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in a nationally televised promotion. Goodman trained by Joel Keegan and promoted by George and Matt Rose No Limit Promotions

PAUL FLEMING

IBF#13 super featherweight Paul Fleming (28-0-1,18KO’s) had only one fight in 2022 winning a ten round decision over Jackson Jon England on March 23 in Sydney.

LUCAS BROWNE

WBA#10 heavyweight Lucas Browne (31-3,27KO’s) scored upset knockout victory over world rated Junior Fa in round one in Melbourne on June 5 in his only ring appearance for 2022.

PAUL GALLEN

Paul Gallen (15-2-1,8KO’s) is an Australian heavyweight contender and rugby league legend was one of biggest pay-per-view stars who made four ring appearance in 2022 losing a ten round decision to Kris Terzievski in an Australian heavyweight title attempt then scoring a decision over Ben Hannant and a knockout over Justin Hodges in September but in a rematch, Hodges lost a six round decision. In 2021 Gallen scored a KO over former WBA champion Lucas Browne.

HARRY GARSIDE

Tokyo 2021 Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside (3-0,2KO’s) captured the Australian lightweight crown in 2022 by scoring a ten round decision over Manuer A Matet at the Hordern Pavillion in Sydney on April 6 then on May 11 defended the title successfully by scoring a seven round stoppage of Layton McFerran in Newcastle in a nationally televised promotion. Garside has had problems with hand injuries which have been resolved. Garside is trained by International Hall of Famer Johnny Lewis.

CESAR MATEO TAPIA

WBA#12 super middleweight Cesar Mateo Tapia (15-0,9KO’s) was born in Mexico and in 2001 as a child arrived in Australia with his Mexican parents. Tapia made two ring appearances in 2022 stopping Rolando Mansilla in eight rounds on May 7 in Nathan Queensland. and on October 15 scored a ten round decision over Abdoulaye Mayweather in South Brisbane.

PROSPECTS (MALE)

David Nyika, Nikita Tszyu, Jackson Jon England, Paulo Aokuso, Mason Smith, Ben Mahoney, Joel Taylor, Isaac Hardman, Cesar Mateo Tapia, Koen Mazoudier, Luke Modini, Blake Wells, Hassan Hamdan.

FEMALE BOXERS

EBANIE “ BLONDE BOMBER” BRIDGES

The female star of Australian boxing is IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (9-1, 4 KOs) who captured the title on March 26 by outpointing Maria Cecilla Roman over ten rounds at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and then defended successfully against fellow Australian Shannon O’Connell by stopping her in eight rounds on December 10 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Promoter Eddie Hearn said he wants Bridges to unify the titles in 2023

CHERNEKA JOHNSON

IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1,6 KO’s) captured the vacant IBF 122 pound championship by outpointing Mellisa Esquivell at the Melbourne Convention Centre over ten rounds on April 20 and then successfully defended the title by outpointing former champion Susie Ramadan at the Rod Laver Arena on October 16.

SHANNON O’CONNELL

Shannan O’Connell (23-7-1,11KO’s) is 39 years of age and after suffering stoppage loss to IBF 118 pound champion Ebanie Bridges on December 10 and could be thinking of retirement. O’Connell is trained by Gareth Williams

SKYE NICOLSON

Former amateur star featherweight Skye Nicolson (5-0-0) has been impressive compiling an unbeaten record boxing in the USA, England, Wales and Australia. Promoted by Eddie Hearn she is a regular television commentator on DAZN and looks certain to be a future world champion. Skye also works as a commentator on DAZN

PROSPECTS (FEMALE)

Super flyweight: Taylah Robertson

Super featherweight: Deaha Hobbs

Super lightweight: Ella Boot

Bantamweight: Avril Mathie

TEN COUNT

Johnny Famechon (56-5-6,20KO’s) Captured WBA Featherweight championship defeating Jose Legra in London in 1969 and defended successfully against Fighting Harada in Sydney in 1969 and Tokyo in 1970 before losing the title to Vicente Saldivar in Rome in 1970.

Stuart Duncan: promoted and managed IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman and was highly respected globally also well connected and became matchmaker for Dean Lonergan for several years until his passing.