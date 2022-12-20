WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight champion commented on stalled negotiations for a unification fight with WBO champ Terence Crawford during Saturday’s Showtime telecast.
“Goddammit. If he did everything he could to make the fight happen, the fight would’ve happened,” stated Spence. “You know what I’m saying? Of course, he didn’t, and he went about it the wrong way. If he’d just been on the up and up and said ‘hey, I’m fighting this guy for ten million dollars, it’s an easy fight, I wanna make this money right quick and I’ll be right back,’ we’d probably have let him do it. ‘Go out and get your money man.’
“But the way he went about it, and trying to blame my side for messing up the negotiations, I felt like that wasn’t right at all. So hopefully I can spin that block again and go to negotiations and try to fight him because that’s a fight I really want and hopefully we can make it happen next year.”
Once again, egos are to blame here. “He went about it the wrong way”, “We’d probably would have let him do it…”. Who’s the PBC fighter here? It’s a financial nightmare. Yes it’s a super fight. Yes it’s the fight most fans, including the casuals wish to see, but all this is doing is hurting the overall significance of the bought. We’ve already lost the best possible matchup by at least 2 years. If this keeps up, PPV numbers will be laughable come fight time.
This is a big money PPV fight that everyone wants to see. Not sure why it hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will be made in 2023. I think these two will bring out the best in each other, but the fight needs to be made while they are still in their primes.
If Tim Tszyu beats Charlo, you Spence will be wanting that fight by summer 2023 (like Spence vs Crawford would happen before June 2023). Maybe it does, but will Spence be at 147 beyond July or August next year?