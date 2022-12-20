WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight champion commented on stalled negotiations for a unification fight with WBO champ Terence Crawford during Saturday’s Showtime telecast.

“Goddammit. If he did everything he could to make the fight happen, the fight would’ve happened,” stated Spence. “You know what I’m saying? Of course, he didn’t, and he went about it the wrong way. If he’d just been on the up and up and said ‘hey, I’m fighting this guy for ten million dollars, it’s an easy fight, I wanna make this money right quick and I’ll be right back,’ we’d probably have let him do it. ‘Go out and get your money man.’

“But the way he went about it, and trying to blame my side for messing up the negotiations, I felt like that wasn’t right at all. So hopefully I can spin that block again and go to negotiations and try to fight him because that’s a fight I really want and hopefully we can make it happen next year.”