Rick Mirigian, manager of former world champion Jose Ramirez, has explained on social media why Ramirez passed on a mandatory title challenge against current WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis due to the 65/35 purse split the WBC has designated in Prograis’ favor. Mirigian stated they would have taken 60/40. Instead, the Ramirez camp will take aim at an ESPN fight in March against Richard Commey.

Let me break this down for all you shit talkers with the facts on why @jcramirez2012 vs. @regisprograis didn’t happen:

1) Ramirez pursued the fight immediately and moved to a purse bid and simply asked for a fair split.

2) Regis is an incredible fighter that is respected by us all and a true talent but in comparison to the business Ramirez does (this is a business) Regis does not and has never came close to what Ramirez earns, his drawing power to over 130,000 people that have attended his 12 arena fights, his endorsements, network-backed promoter, equity built in him and brings a resume that includes an Olympian moniker, world champion with multiple defenses, unified world champion and beaten former world champions, etc.

3) Let’s not forget if it was not for Ramirez making the time for his family and wedding Regis would not have got that shot period. Ramirez suffered more than any fighter through the covid time training for almost 16 months having fight after fight fall out, missing birthdays for his son/family, canceling prior wedding dates, etc.

4) There is NO ONE that Regis can fight to come close to what he would make with Ramirez as Teofimo Lopez won’t fight for 30 percent and his handlers would not let him fight Regis as he would destroy him as we all just saw Lopez can’t fight at 140. Regis should have sent Ramirez a THANK YOU card to do a 50/50 split let alone what Ramirez was willing to do and give him a higher split still and exposure from a major network. Regis will make less than half of what he would have with Ramirez against the available guys now. Ramirez will make 2.5 times what Regis will make fighting as a champion. Ramirez was willing to take a massive pay cut to fight but that split giving Regis DOUBLE what Ramirez would get was just comical.

5) Ramirez has a real team and great manager who can put on events for him from top to bottom and create multiple revenue streams, as well as a promoter with a major network and all this allows him options in worst case scenarios like this that Regis does not have, that’s no knock on Regis at all as I said he is well respected and a incredible fighter and personality in the sport.