Rick Mirigian, manager of former world champion Jose Ramirez, has explained on social media why Ramirez passed on a mandatory title challenge against current WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis due to the 65/35 purse split the WBC has designated in Prograis’ favor. Mirigian stated they would have taken 60/40. Instead, the Ramirez camp will take aim at an ESPN fight in March against Richard Commey.
Let me break this down for all you shit talkers with the facts on why @jcramirez2012 vs. @regisprograis didn’t happen:
1) Ramirez pursued the fight immediately and moved to a purse bid and simply asked for a fair split.
2) Regis is an incredible fighter that is respected by us all and a true talent but in comparison to the business Ramirez does (this is a business) Regis does not and has never came close to what Ramirez earns, his drawing power to over 130,000 people that have attended his 12 arena fights, his endorsements, network-backed promoter, equity built in him and brings a resume that includes an Olympian moniker, world champion with multiple defenses, unified world champion and beaten former world champions, etc.
3) Let’s not forget if it was not for Ramirez making the time for his family and wedding Regis would not have got that shot period. Ramirez suffered more than any fighter through the covid time training for almost 16 months having fight after fight fall out, missing birthdays for his son/family, canceling prior wedding dates, etc.
4) There is NO ONE that Regis can fight to come close to what he would make with Ramirez as Teofimo Lopez won’t fight for 30 percent and his handlers would not let him fight Regis as he would destroy him as we all just saw Lopez can’t fight at 140. Regis should have sent Ramirez a THANK YOU card to do a 50/50 split let alone what Ramirez was willing to do and give him a higher split still and exposure from a major network. Regis will make less than half of what he would have with Ramirez against the available guys now. Ramirez will make 2.5 times what Regis will make fighting as a champion. Ramirez was willing to take a massive pay cut to fight but that split giving Regis DOUBLE what Ramirez would get was just comical.
5) Ramirez has a real team and great manager who can put on events for him from top to bottom and create multiple revenue streams, as well as a promoter with a major network and all this allows him options in worst case scenarios like this that Regis does not have, that’s no knock on Regis at all as I said he is well respected and a incredible fighter and personality in the sport.
This is strange. So I’m presuming that either they didn’t know that the split would be 65/35 or they did know and thought they would be able to get it changed? And then where do they go from here? I’ve heard of splits as high 75/25 for defending champions. Are they saying they’ll take 65/35 for a fight against a more popular champ or that they just don’t care about that and Ramirez will just be a contender for the rest of his prime?
Oh well, I really did want to see this fight. On his best day though Commey will give Ramirez a good fight, I don’t know how close he is to those days now, however. As for Prograis, if Lopez really isn’t interested, and he shouldn’t be, then next up would be either Martin or GA Russell; and Pedraza – Barboza could be an eliminator since they’re both top 10.
He’s saying Ramirez has the drawing power (in Fresno, at least), and they’re butt-hurt that Prograis’ purse would be double Ramirez’.
Sooo…Mr. Mirigian…can Jose beat Regis or what? Ain’t nobody trying to hear that sh*t, make the fight. Regis is the man right now at 140lbs as it looks like Taylor is moving up after he rematches Catteral. It sounds like management is trying to cash out Jose as they know Regis beats him and maybe Jose has softened up a bit after the wedding and the beating he took from Taylor previously.
DMV….you’re obviously not a business man. And if he loses? Then what? He’s stuck with no money fights for quite some time. Be better.
Rejects a fight with Regis to fight Commey.
Airing out dirty laundry lol! My goodness I’m tired of this crap
Ramirez is the A side and any promoter would be delighted to stage this fight, but let be honest, the poor Prograis even though his boxing record is a lot similar to Carlos Ramirez since 2019, he is nor even close to what Ramirez can bring to the business side. People that promote Prograis should find a way to make this fight, because he is getting old and this is a great marquee fight for him.
Clear duck 100%
This is BULLSHIT!!! Ramirez runnin from the ass whoopin, he’s been runnin from Prograis for 5 years. That rah rah about the pay split is bullshit and here’s why.Dude was champion of the WBC previously, SOOOOO he knows about their policy 50/50 split if belt is vacant, 75/25 IF THERE’S A CHAMPION ALREADY. They gave him his props for previous accomplishments by making it 65/35. He knew all this, so this is just an excuse ta run from the ass whoopin
Commey is still quite dangerous, should be interesting.
So we don’t see it. Fine..
Well I’m glad Mirigian knows something about business because he doesn’t know shit about boxingX.
And this is where boxing is today. The non boxing people are too worried about tik tok videos and followers not boxing champions. The fact is Ramirez isn’t calling the shots on this fight because he is not the champion so why would Prograis offer him anything other then what the rules say?