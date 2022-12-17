In a clash for the WBC silver welterweight title, unbeaten WBC #11 Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) pounded out a twelve round majority decision over WBC #5 Tulani Mbenge (19-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France. Cissokho was sharper than Mbenge and edged it 116-112, 114-114, and 115-113.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Robbery ,how sad.This article does not fully describe the fight,how sad.