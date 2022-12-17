Cissokho tops Mbenge for WBC silver In a clash for the WBC silver welterweight title, unbeaten WBC #11 Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) pounded out a twelve round majority decision over WBC #5 Tulani Mbenge (19-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France. Cissokho was sharper than Mbenge and edged it 116-112, 114-114, and 115-113. WBC #2 Mbilli dominates Alexander Early Results from Bournemouth, England Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

