British light heavyweight champion “Super” Dan Azeez (18-0, 12 KOs) broke down and stopped former world champion Rocky Fielding (30-3, 17 KOs) in round eight to claim the vacant Commonwealth title. Azeez punished Fielding from the get-go and got the “W” when Fielding’s corner threw in the towel. Only Azeez was eligible to win the C’wealth belt after Fielding missed weight.

2020 Olympian female lightweight Caroline Dubois (5-0, 4 KOs) needed just 60 seconds to annihilate Sofia Rodriguez (5-8, 1 KO). Caroline is the sister of WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

Heavyweight Steven “Drago” Robinson (6-1, 4 KOs) took a beating until suddenly turning the tables and dropping previously undefeated “Glasgow Warrior” Nick Campbell (5-1, 5 KOs) twice in round four and getting a referee’s stoppage at the end of the round.

WBA #15 welterweight Michael McKinson (23-1, 2 KOs) returned for the first time since his August defeat against Vergil Ortiz Jr. to outpoint Roberto Arriaza (19-5, 14 KOs) over six, 59-55.

In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, late sub Jimmy First (15-0, 4 KOs) outscored Cori Gibbs (17-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds 76-73. Gibbs had three point deductions for repeatedly losing his mouthpiece.