Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia says he’s pulling out of a planned January 28 fight against 135lb division gatekeeper Mercito Gesta. He is slated to face WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on April 15 in a non-title bout at a 136-pound catchweight.

“F*ck the tune-up. Bring on Tank. SPARKING HIM OUT IN 2,” said Kingry via his Twitter account. “Been thinking about it during the time they were figuring out this fight and I feel the fans and everyone who supports boxing have seen these tune-ups already. It’s time that we give the fans what they want. Also, he requested the tune-up, not me. So let him handle business. LETS GO!”

Davis is defending his belt against WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia in a January 7 PPV fight before moving on to the Kingry showdown.