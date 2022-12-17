Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia says he’s pulling out of a planned January 28 fight against 135lb division gatekeeper Mercito Gesta. He is slated to face WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on April 15 in a non-title bout at a 136-pound catchweight.
“F*ck the tune-up. Bring on Tank. SPARKING HIM OUT IN 2,” said Kingry via his Twitter account. “Been thinking about it during the time they were figuring out this fight and I feel the fans and everyone who supports boxing have seen these tune-ups already. It’s time that we give the fans what they want. Also, he requested the tune-up, not me. So let him handle business. LETS GO!”
Davis is defending his belt against WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia in a January 7 PPV fight before moving on to the Kingry showdown.
I think Ryan is “CAPABLE” of winning this fight, but, not by talking shit. That will not work against Tank.
Once Garica eats a counter hook from Tank he will wish he had the tune-up with preparation time. Garcia’s lack of head movement will create a nice target for Tank to tee off on. Tank TKO.
Why is the Tank vs Kingry a non title at 136? Who gets the advantage at the catch weight? Wouldn’t it be more of a super fight for a championship?
I’d agree with you Arturo if Tank had a regular belt. But not only does he have a secondary title, he has a secondary title under an undisputed champion, so I don’t think there’s much of a difference.
Oh Gotcha…
maybe his scared of Mercito Gesta
This dude is such a tool smh…..
Maybe Kingry wants to just cash out and call it a career?
Garcia in 2!
Tank at least has a credible opponent with Hector Luis Garcia. Kingry-Gesta is a complete waste of time.
Seems like a bad idea, why not keep yourself primed and ready and look to try out a few of things he hopes will work on Tank? I worry Kingry lives a little too much in his head. Either way, it’s going to be a great fight. I’ll be tuning in!
If Garcia exposes his chin for free shot like he did against Campbell, he would end the fight on the horizontal position
superhype is just clout chasing as usual he will somehow back out just like Bud Crawfish does with Spence lol Hell superhype Ryan has a better chance beating Haney then trying to avoid getting hit for 12 rounds against Tank i mean lets be honest Superhype has a suspect chin and Haney couldnt bust a grape to save his life
Mr unreliable…
Will he be done soon? Idk
Dumb shit! He needs the work! His massive ego wont beat tank! Ill be stunned if he lasts past round three!