Featherweight Bryan De Gracia (29-2-1, 25 KOs) of Panama returned to action Saturday morning in a scheduled for eight round main event at the Coliseo de Pescaito David Ruiz Ureche in the tourist beach city of Santa Marta, Colombia. He scored a fifth round TKO over local favorite Manuel Felipe Gomez (11-4, 11 KOs) of Colombia. It was a dominant performance by De Gracia, who systematically broke down the heavy-handed Gomez, who didnt answer the bell for round five.

