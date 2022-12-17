December 16, 2022
Boxing Results

Makhmudov whallops Wallisch, remains unbeaten

Unbeaten WBC #4, WBA #5 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) scored an easy first round TKO over Michael Wallisch (23-6, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada. Makhmudov dropped Wallisch early on, then Wallisch took a knee two more times in round one. Makhmudov was deducted a point for repeatly hitting behind the head. Wallisch then didn’t come out for round two. Makhmudov retained his NABF and NABA belts and showed that he needs tougher opponents.

In a shocker, female super welterweight fringe contender Femke Hermans (14-4, 5 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over highly regarded and previously unbeaten Mary Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) to claim the IBO belt. Hermans took the fight to Spencer, connecting with quick combinations much more often than Spencer’s occasional power shots. Scores were 99-91, 97-93, 96-94. The 38-year-old Spencer, who turned pro last year after a long amateur career, was on the fast track to a world title shot and came into the fight as a 35:1 favorite.

IBF #14, WBC #15 middleweight Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) and Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) went ten tough rounds with Butler winning by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and a ridiculous 99-91. Butler retained his NABF title.

Unbeaten featherweight Thomas Chabot (8-0, 7 KOs) barely kept his “O” against unheralded Jonathan Carrillo Baranda (4-3-1, 0 KOs). Chabot scored a flash knockdown in round one, but Beranda held his own until round five when he dropped Chabot twice! Close sixth and final round. Scores were 57-54, 56-55, 56-55 for Chabot.

Unbeaten middleweight Alexandre Gaumont (6-0, 3 KOs) overpowered Pablo Polanco Fernandez (9-12, 3 KOs) over three one-sided rounds. After Gaumont dropped Fernandez in both rounds one and two, he battered Fernandez to the canvas for the count to end it in round three. Time was 1:45.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Luis Santana (8-0, 2 KOs) outscored Jonathan Uribe Hernandez (4-1-2, 1 KO). Competitive fight although judges saw it 60-54 3x.

Unbeaten female junior lightweight Leila Beaudoin (8-0, 1 KO) outpointed Valgerdur Gudstensdottir (5-4, 1 KO) over six rounds.

