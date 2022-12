Weights from Los Angeles Raul Curiel 146.6 vs. Brad Solomon 147

(NABF welterweight title) Diego De La Hoya 131 vs. Jose Gonzalez 130.4

Aaron Silva 167.4 vs. Alan Campa 166.2

Jousce Gonzalez 134.8 vs. Ivan Cano 134

Nick Sullivan 134 vs. Angel Vazquez 135

Cecilia Braekhus 152.4 vs. Marisa Portillo 148.8

Martin Leon 138.4 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 140.6

Gregory Morales 125 vs. Diuhl Olguin 125.8 Venue: Commerce Casino, Los Angeles

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Commerce Casino, Los Angeles

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

