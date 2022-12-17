December 16, 2022
Boxing News

Weights from Las Vegas

Michel Rivera  134.5 vs. Frank Martin 134.75
(WBA lightweight title eliminator)

0018 Michel Rivera Vs Frank Martin
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

José Uzcátegui 167.5 vs. Vladimir Shishkin 167.25
(IBF super middleweight title eliminator)
0009 Jose Uzcategui And Vladimir Shishkin
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Vincent Astrolabio 117.5 vs. Nikolay Potapov 117
(IBF bantamweight title eliminator)
0004 Vincent Astrolabio Vs Nikolai Potapov
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

*Omar Juarez 141 vs. Austin Dulay 140.5
*Elijah Garcia 164 vs. Cruse Stewart 162.5

Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime, *YouTube/Facebook

Weights from Los Angeles
Weights from England

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Ali vs Listen 2022.

    I like the 3-1 underdog (Rivera) in this fight. Frank Martin will suffer his 1st loss.

    Reply

    • Liston was 7-1 favorite over Clay (wasn’t Ali yet) -first fight I ever bet on .My brother and his friend both risked seven dollars to win one from me-that seemed like a fortune at the time. Liston was considered unbeatable but seemed foolish to me to risk seven dollars to win only one. Don’t see Rivera doing the same.

      Reply

  • Martin is shredded up. Looks like a black Bruce Lee. In my prior post I said Martin UD but I change that to Martin KO’s this dude. Dude is ready

    Reply

  • They call Michel Rivera “Little Ali” or something. I think he looks more like a spitting image of Julian Jackson

    Reply
    • >