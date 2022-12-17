Michel Rivera 134.5 vs. Frank Martin 134.75
(WBA lightweight title eliminator)
José Uzcátegui 167.5 vs. Vladimir Shishkin 167.25
(IBF super middleweight title eliminator)
Vincent Astrolabio 117.5 vs. Nikolay Potapov 117
(IBF bantamweight title eliminator)
*Omar Juarez 141 vs. Austin Dulay 140.5
*Elijah Garcia 164 vs. Cruse Stewart 162.5
Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime, *YouTube/Facebook
Ali vs Listen 2022.
I like the 3-1 underdog (Rivera) in this fight. Frank Martin will suffer his 1st loss.
Liston was 7-1 favorite over Clay (wasn’t Ali yet) -first fight I ever bet on .My brother and his friend both risked seven dollars to win one from me-that seemed like a fortune at the time. Liston was considered unbeatable but seemed foolish to me to risk seven dollars to win only one. Don’t see Rivera doing the same.
Martin is shredded up. Looks like a black Bruce Lee. In my prior post I said Martin UD but I change that to Martin KO’s this dude. Dude is ready
They call Michel Rivera “Little Ali” or something. I think he looks more like a spitting image of Julian Jackson