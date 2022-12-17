Weights from Las Vegas Michel Rivera 134.5 vs. Frank Martin 134.75

(WBA lightweight title eliminator)



José Uzcátegui 167.5 vs. Vladimir Shishkin 167.25

(IBF super middleweight title eliminator)



Vincent Astrolabio 117.5 vs. Nikolay Potapov 117

(IBF bantamweight title eliminator)



*Omar Juarez 141 vs. Austin Dulay 140.5

*Elijah Garcia 164 vs. Cruse Stewart 162.5 Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Weights from Los Angeles Weights from England

