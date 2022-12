Weights from England Dan Azeez 173.3 vs. *Rocky Fielding 176

(British, Commonwealth light heavyweight title)

*Fielding did not make weight) Chris Billam-Smith 199 vs. Armend Xhoxhaj 197

Steve Robinson 240 vs. Nick Campbell 260 Venue: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

Promoter: BOXXER

