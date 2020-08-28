WBC #10 bantamweight Tasana Salapat, also known as “Petch Sor Chitpattana” and “Petch CP Freshmart,” moved his record to 56-1, 41 KOs, with a sixth round TKO over Tongthep Taeyawong (5-3-1, 4 KOs) on Friday at Rangsit International Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand. Salapat claimed the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council silver title with the win.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.