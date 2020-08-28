WBC #10 Petch wins in Thailand WBC #10 bantamweight Tasana Salapat, also known as “Petch Sor Chitpattana” and “Petch CP Freshmart,” moved his record to 56-1, 41 KOs, with a sixth round TKO over Tongthep Taeyawong (5-3-1, 4 KOs) on Friday at Rangsit International Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand. Salapat claimed the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council silver title with the win. Dubois outweighs Sneijders by 27 pounds

