Dubois outweighs Sneijders by 27 pounds

Daniel Dubois 242 vs. Ricardo Sneijders 215

Sunny Edwards 114.5 vs. Thomas Essomba 114.1

Sam Maxwell 139 vs. Joe Hughes 139

David Adeleye 217.5 vs. Phil Williams 258

Willy Hutchinson 173.25 vs. Ben Thomas 175.5

Sam Noakes 138 vs. Jordan Ellison 137.75 Venue: BT Studios, London

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: ESPN+ Tszyu: There’s a long road ahead

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.