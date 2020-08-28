By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) has dismissed that he will be challenging for a world title in his next fight after scoring an eight round stoppage of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-3-1, 13 KOs) at the Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland on Wednesday. Tszyu talked to news.com.au about his future plans, which include being back in the gym on Monday.

”Of course, a world title isn’t going to be next,” Tsyzu said. “In six months, two years, who knows? I want to get to the top. There’s a long road ahead. There are plenty of tough fights ahead…Monday, I’ll be back training. I’ll be back in the gym and become obsessive again.”