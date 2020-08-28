By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) has dismissed that he will be challenging for a world title in his next fight after scoring an eight round stoppage of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-3-1, 13 KOs) at the Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland on Wednesday. Tszyu talked to news.com.au about his future plans, which include being back in the gym on Monday.
”Of course, a world title isn’t going to be next,” Tsyzu said. “In six months, two years, who knows? I want to get to the top. There’s a long road ahead. There are plenty of tough fights ahead…Monday, I’ll be back training. I’ll be back in the gym and become obsessive again.”
I have to respect Tim’s self-assessment of his future plans. Tim at this point is very humble and giving himself room to improve even with a win. Notice he is not acting like a punk or a know-it-all unlike some mouthy fighters. Will be worth the energy to follow this fighter as he grows in the sport.
True words by Tim…. and we figure that if he’s got some inherited talent mixed with discipline and hard work…. this kid has a good future!