Welterweight Salvador Tapia (10-3-1, 9 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Marco Dominguez (11-3-1, 10 KOs) on Thursday night at the Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. Tapia dropped Dominguez in round one and again in round two to end it. Time was :22. Dominguez-Tapia was moved to the main event after the originally scheduled headliner between unbeaten super middleweights Juan Barajas and Jose Resendiz was canceled when Barajas was hospitalized for dehydration. This was the second RJJ boxing card in three days at the venue.