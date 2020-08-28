Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez (11-4, 6 KOs) will step in to face Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight contest that serves as the co-main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, August 29 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Caleb Truax was originally scheduled to face Angulo, but was forced to withdraw due to effects of dehydration.

“We wish Caleb the best and hope to see him back in the ring soon, but it is fortunate that we have backups in place because of COVID-19,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Under normal circumstances you wouldn’t have a backup on standby. But because of COVID-19, we have someone who has been training, has been tested and is in the bubble and ready to go.”