August 28, 2020
Boxing Results

Culcay, Feigenbutz victorious in Berlin

Unnamed (28)
Photo: Torsten Helmke / AGON Sports

In an IBF eliminator for #2, former WBA interim super welterweight champion “Golden” Jack Culcay (29-4, 13 KOs) took a hard-fought split decision over previously unbeaten Abass Baraou (9-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at Havel Studios in Berlin, Germany. Good two-way action throughout the fight with Culcay prevailing on two cards 115-114, 115-113. Baraou was up 116-113 on the third card.

Former WBA interim super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3, 28 KOs), coming off a loss to IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in February, moved down to the middleweight division and won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jama Saidi (17-2, 7 KOs). Feigenbutz mostly stalked Saidi, landing big shots on occasion. Scores were 116-112, 118-111, 116-112 as Feigenbutz wins the vacant IBF intercontinental title.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, German domestic champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (15-0-1, 7 KOs) and Thomas Piccirillo (7-0-2, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round majority draw. Scores were 95-95, 95-95, 96-94.

Unbeaten super welterweight Haro Matevosyan (11-0, 6 KOs) won a ten rounder over veteran Joel Julio (39-6, 33 KOs) by scores of 99-92, 100-90, 98-92.

Ramirez, Postal make weight
Truax out, new opponent for Angulo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Great fight card and action. Feigenbutz right to move down. Although Culcay won in a great fight I always feel he should ve a welterweight. German Sport 1showed the fights.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: