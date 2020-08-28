

In an IBF eliminator for #2, former WBA interim super welterweight champion “Golden” Jack Culcay (29-4, 13 KOs) took a hard-fought split decision over previously unbeaten Abass Baraou (9-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at Havel Studios in Berlin, Germany. Good two-way action throughout the fight with Culcay prevailing on two cards 115-114, 115-113. Baraou was up 116-113 on the third card.

Former WBA interim super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3, 28 KOs), coming off a loss to IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in February, moved down to the middleweight division and won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jama Saidi (17-2, 7 KOs). Feigenbutz mostly stalked Saidi, landing big shots on occasion. Scores were 116-112, 118-111, 116-112 as Feigenbutz wins the vacant IBF intercontinental title.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, German domestic champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (15-0-1, 7 KOs) and Thomas Piccirillo (7-0-2, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round majority draw. Scores were 95-95, 95-95, 96-94.

Unbeaten super welterweight Haro Matevosyan (11-0, 6 KOs) won a ten rounder over veteran Joel Julio (39-6, 33 KOs) by scores of 99-92, 100-90, 98-92.