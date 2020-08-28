Ramirez, Postal make weight

Jose Ramirez 139.8 vs. Viktor Postol 139.7

(WBC/WBO junior welterweight titles) Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.2 vs. Tony Luis 139.4

Elvis Rodriguez 143.9 vs. Cody Wilson 142.9

Raymond Muratalla 135.4 vs. Cesar Valenzuela 134.9

Gabriel Muratalla 119.6 vs. Justice Bland 118.7

Javier Martinez 159.5 vs. Rance Ward 162.9 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Lara, Vendetti make weight Culcay, Feigenbutz victorious in Berlin

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

