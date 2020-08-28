Jose Ramirez 139.8 vs. Viktor Postol 139.7
(WBC/WBO junior welterweight titles)
Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.2 vs. Tony Luis 139.4
Elvis Rodriguez 143.9 vs. Cody Wilson 142.9
Raymond Muratalla 135.4 vs. Cesar Valenzuela 134.9
Gabriel Muratalla 119.6 vs. Justice Bland 118.7
Javier Martinez 159.5 vs. Rance Ward 162.9
Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
I see everyone making weight. What could have been the difference for David Benavidez to miss it? Something called dis…..ne maybe?
Good for these two guys that despite the situation, lengthy being in this weight and not really small 140, especially Ramirez, were right at the marks, and even slightly under.
Ramirez by stoppage before 10
Benvidez using COVID for an excuse was funny. Long ring layoffs happen all the time due to management/promoter nonsense. Guy has also lost the title 2x by weight. There is no excuse. I lost weight weight and got an even better shape during this time. But yes Kudos to these guys for not being professional like these guys. Next up for Benevidez should be Beterbiev. Step up Bene! Agree on Ramirez winning, 116-112 decision.
Ok, Ramirez. You have one (1) more step to complete before making a strong pitch to Crawford at 147: That is, SOUNDLY defeat Postol by TKO or by KO.