Lara, Vendetti make weight

Erislandy Lara 153 vs. Greg Vendetti 152.4

(WBA super welterweight title) Alfredo Angulo 167.8 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 165

Abram Martinez 141 vs. Luis Arcon 139.8

Thomas LaManna 153.8 vs. Brian Mendoza 153.8

Justin Pauldo 138.2 vs. Josec Ruiz 137.8

Jose Valenzuela 134.4 vs. Zack Kuhn 135 Venue: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1 Mayweather inks Jean “Lobo” Torres Ramirez, Postal make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.