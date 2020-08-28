

The 11th ranked junior welterweight for the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Jean “Lobo” Torres of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, has signed a promotional contract with Mayweather Promotions. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gyms in Puerto Rico are not operating, hence Torres (18-0, 14 KOs) was sent by his manager, Raúl Pastrana, to Las Vegas to continue his training.

During his stay there, under the eye of trainer Yoel “Yowy” González, Torres did a few sparring sessions with some prospects and world champions, including Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the current World Boxing Association (WBA) junior lightweight world champion, who is also promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“We are very excited to welcome Jean Torres to our Mayweather Promotions family”, said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“Floyd had a personal interest in Torres, because he was impressed by what he was doing in the gym and decided to sign him because he is a fighter who works very hard and we hope to keep the tradition of producing great world champions from Puerto Rico”, Ellerbe added.

Pastrana, president of Spartan Boxing, expressed: “Mayweather really liked Lobo’s work ethic. He was present during a sparring session with Gervonta Davis and approached us with great interest to add him to his company and, thank God, it’s now a reality for which we are thankful to Mayweather and Ellerbe. I also want to thank Carlos “Sugar” de León, Jr. and former world champion Clarence Adams for all their help in Las Vegas”.

Torres, who is a former member of the Puerto Rico National Amateur Boxing team and the current WBO Latino Champion, said:

“I went to Las Vegas to work hard and never thought this would happen. “I’m in a position where at any moment, they could call us to fight for a world title and we can’t lower our intensity and train at half speed during the pandemic. Signing with Mayweather is a dream come true and I won’t disappoint him. What started as a temporary training, ended being a great step in my career and I want to show that he made the best decision. By the grace of God, we’ll bring a lot of glory to Mayweather Promotions, Trujillo Alto, the town of La Gloria, and Puerto Rico”.

