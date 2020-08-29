Featherweight Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (22-10-1, 20 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Belmar Preciado (20-3, 13 KOs) to claim the WBA Fedecentro title on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The hard-punching Contreras took the fight to Preciado and dropped him hard in round five. Preciado beat the count, but Contreras was all over him and got the stoppage. Time was 2:36.

In a notable heavyweight bout, unbeaten prospect Cassius Chaney (19-0, 13 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over 378-pound veteran Chauncey Welliver (57-13-5, 23 KOs).