Unbeaten WBO #3, WBC #7 heavyweight Daniel Dubois (15-0, 14 KOs) destroyed late sub Ricardo Snijders (18-2, 8 KOs) in less than two rounds on Saturday night at BT Sport Studios in London. Dubois overpowered Snijders and battered him to the canvas three times in round one. After another knockdown in round two the fight was waved off. Time was :20.

With the win, Dubois retained his WBO international belt and set up a likely October showdown with unbeaten countryman Joe Joyce.

Unbeaten IBF #6, WBC #15 super flyweight Sunny Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) outboxed Thomas Essomba (10-6, 4 KOs) over twelve mostly uneventful rounds. Scores were 115-112, 117-112, 117-111 as Edwards successfully defended his IBF International strap.

WBO European junior welterweight beltholder Sam Maxwell (14-0, 11 KOs) outpointed former European champ Joe Hughes (17-6-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 98-92, 97-94, 97-94.