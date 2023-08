Following the postponement of the August 19 Artur Beterbiev against Callum Smith card, the duel between WBC #1, WBA #4, IBF #5 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) and Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) will be moved to Eye of the Tiger’s September 8 card at the Casino du Lac-Leamy.

Headlining is NABF super lightweight champion, Steve Claggett (35-7-2, 25 KOs) defend his title against Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez Valadez (24-1, 19 KOs).