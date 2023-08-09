August 9, 2023
Boxing News

Joshua-Helenius first faceoff

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Today in London, heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius faced off for the first time in advance of their DAZN-streamed clash on Saturday night.

WBC #1 Mbilli fighting Sept 8

  • I’ve heard of fighters taking a fight on one week notice, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a fighter taking a fight on one week notice after just having a fight a week ago. Wouldn’t be surprised if this fight goes the distance or Helenius pulls off the upset…

