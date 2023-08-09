Today in London, heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius faced off for the first time in advance of their DAZN-streamed clash on Saturday night.
I’ve heard of fighters taking a fight on one week notice, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a fighter taking a fight on one week notice after just having a fight a week ago. Wouldn’t be surprised if this fight goes the distance or Helenius pulls off the upset…