Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and late sub Robert Helenius spoke about Saturday’s showdown in London and seen on DAZN.
Anthony Joshua: “The principles remain the same, worry about myself. Robert and I sparred years ago, we shared the ring, but I’ve sparred with so may styles, competed with so many styles, the objective remains the same – victory, and victory by any means. There’s no overtime in boxing so I have to be on my A-game and inflict pain to get the victory…it would be silly to underestimate him, or anyone. I have to take him deadly serious.”
Robert Helenius: “This fight offer came to me after my fight at the weekend. I was going on vacation with my family but not anymore, here we are. We had a good camp behind us, and we feel ready. I am ready to fight, otherwise I wouldn’t be here…I will give everything to win this fight.”
Heavyweight division, anything can happen with one punch.
Lol actually it can’t and only a casual would say that.
Why can’t all fights go from face off to final press conference
Good to see a face off without pushing and cursing.
After Tyson and holifield were gone heavyweight sucks
Heavyweight fights were great from 1990’s to earlier
But now I prefer watch “”america got talent “ the show
The best year of heavyweight division were in this order:
1970’s
1960’s
1950’s
1980’s
1990’s
My top heavyweight fighters ever are :
1 George Foreman
2 mike Tyson
3 Muhammad Ali
4 rocky marciano
5 evander holifield
6 joe Louis
7 joe frazier
8 Ezard Charles
9 Larry Holmes
10 Tyson fury
Mención honorífica
Lennox lewis
And for me the worst heavy fighter ever is…..Anthony Joshua
Joshua was promoted and moved well. Some may call me crazy but I am not convinced he could have beaten a prime Frank Bruno. Look at Bruno’s ko % and some of the guys he knocked out. He only ever looked bad against Tyson who was just all wrong for him…and a lot of others. Lewis and Witherspoon both had tough fights with him and Bonecrusher was way behind when he got to him in the last round. I only bring up Bruno because he was a UK heavyweight hero like Joshua yet Joshua seems to have done better belt wise. Still though not certain that means he is really better. Great fantasy fight for the UK.
George Foreman the strongest fighter ever
Most on that list are American champions only. Ali was a fraud. At least half his fights were fixed one way or another. Holyfield was a steroid user. Those boxers never fought a single Russian, eastern European, Cuban, or black african. On the other hand no one has dominated a sport like the Klitschkos – absent from your stupid list – as is Jack Dempsey and others – did heavyweight boxing since Babe Ruth ruled baseball in the 1910’s, 20’s, and 30’s, and they did so at a time when boxing was more international in scope than it had ever been before, and heavyweights were bigger and stronger than they had ever been before.
TYson: beat up by Holifield , Lewie Buster Douglas and the british boxer. You drinking the ………….
Rocky marciano was very strong too for to be 5’5” tall