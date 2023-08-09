Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and late sub Robert Helenius spoke about Saturday’s showdown in London and seen on DAZN.

Anthony Joshua: “The principles remain the same, worry about myself. Robert and I sparred years ago, we shared the ring, but I’ve sparred with so may styles, competed with so many styles, the objective remains the same – victory, and victory by any means. There’s no overtime in boxing so I have to be on my A-game and inflict pain to get the victory…it would be silly to underestimate him, or anyone. I have to take him deadly serious.”

Robert Helenius: “This fight offer came to me after my fight at the weekend. I was going on vacation with my family but not anymore, here we are. We had a good camp behind us, and we feel ready. I am ready to fight, otherwise I wouldn’t be here…I will give everything to win this fight.”