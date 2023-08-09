August 9, 2023
Boxing News

New Navarrete-Valdez co-feature

Lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla suffered a training injury and has been forced to withdraw from his ESPN-televised co-feature this Saturday against fellow unbeaten Diego Torres at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The 10-round junior welterweight tilt between 2016 Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13, KOs) and Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) is the new co-feature and will be televised directly before the WBO junior lightweight world title showdown between reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete and former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez.

Navarrete-Valdez, Delgado-Valtierra, and the heavyweight showdown between Richard Torrez Jr. and Willie Jake Jr. will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Joshua-Helenius Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>