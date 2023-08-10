August 9, 2023
Canelo-Charlo Ticket Alert

Pre-sale tickets for undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo are available tomorrow, Thursday, August 10 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC. The bout takes place September 30 on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m very happy that we got to make a fight of this magnitude between two undisputed champions. Jermell Charlo has also faced the best in his division, and I’m glad that the fans are going to enjoy a world class fight between us on September 30.”

Jermell Charlo: “I’m really excited to make history once again on September 30. This is the biggest fight in boxing and I’m coming to leave it all in the ring like I do every time. I manifested this fight into existence and earned it with everything I’ve done in this sport so far. Canelo is a great fighter, but he’s gonna see what Lions Only is all about. When the fight’s over, people are gonna have to recognize that I’m the best fighter in the sport.”

Eranosyan stops Gutierrez in eliminator
New Navarrete-Valdez co-feature

  • Now we know why he has not been willing to fight tszyu. I don’t blame him, he would never get that kind of money fighting him. Good luck, just remember to return to 154 for tszyu and maybe Crawford.

  • Charlo say’s he’s the best fighter in the sport yet he forgot to mention how terrified he is of Tim Tszyu LOL
    Charlo has zero chance here…

    • This will be 3 passes in a row on Canelo fights for me. I will wait for something better from him..

    • >