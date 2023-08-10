Pre-sale tickets for undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo are available tomorrow, Thursday, August 10 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC. The bout takes place September 30 on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m very happy that we got to make a fight of this magnitude between two undisputed champions. Jermell Charlo has also faced the best in his division, and I’m glad that the fans are going to enjoy a world class fight between us on September 30.”

Jermell Charlo: “I’m really excited to make history once again on September 30. This is the biggest fight in boxing and I’m coming to leave it all in the ring like I do every time. I manifested this fight into existence and earned it with everything I’ve done in this sport so far. Canelo is a great fighter, but he’s gonna see what Lions Only is all about. When the fight’s over, people are gonna have to recognize that I’m the best fighter in the sport.”