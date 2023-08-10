In a WBA super featherweight eliminator, Otar “Pitbull” Eranosyan (14-0, 7 KOs) scored an eightth round TKO over former world champion Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (27-5-1, 21 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Eranosyan rocked Gutierrez in round one, but Gutierrez responded by dropping Eranosyan in round two. Eranosyan upped the pressure after that. Gutierrez was deducted a point for holding in round eight. Eranosyan blasted Gutierrez to the canvas with a barrage of punches moments later. The bout was stopped after the round.

Super lightweight Petros Ananyan (18-3-2, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round knockout over Cristian Baez (19-3, 17 KOs). Baez was winning the fight until Ananyan rocked him. Baez went to the canvas and was counted out. Time was 1:41. Ananyan is the only man to defeat current IBF champion Subriel Matias.

Super lightweight Tristan Gallichan (1-0-1, 1 KO) and Ryan Schwartzberg (3-11-3, 2 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Scores were 38-38, 38-38, and 40-36.