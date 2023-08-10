August 10, 2023
Boxing News

Hrgovic-McKean heats up

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten IBF #1, WBA #8, WBO #13, WBC #15 heavyweight Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) and unbeaten IBF #13, WBO #14 Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) traded barbs before their twelve-rounder on Saturdays’ Joshua-Helenius stream on DAZN from London:

Demsey McKean: “He waffles on about ‘who has he knocked out that I haven’t knocked out?’ Well, who has he decisively beaten? He only has Zhilei Zhang and that was a controversial decision, so we have similar CVs as each other. He’s a good fighter, I just think I have the tools to beat him and give him a hell of a night.”

Filip Hrgovic: We will see – anything is possible in boxing and life. But I don’t see how he can beat me. He’s had 22 fights before, but I don’t see anything special in his game and as I said before, it’s one thing to be confident, but another to be delusional.

“I am glad the fight with Zhang happened, I didn’t look very well, but I know that was my worst night, but I beat a good fighter, you saw what he did to Joe Joyce, he showed he’s a top ten heavyweight and on my worst night I beat him. That’s good that I had that performance and people can underestimate me, because I know that I can do much better and I didn’t take this fight with Demsey lightly and I am ready for anything.”

