An agreement was reached just a few hours before the scheduled IBF purse for the promotional rights for the IBF-ordered world championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and IBF mandatory and #1 rated William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs).

Scull promoter Ingo Volckmann said, “We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement with TGB. We have agreed to keep the details confidential and cannot announce anything further at this time. However, the Canelo team will publish the relevant information first at the appropriate time.”