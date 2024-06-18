An agreement was reached just a few hours before the scheduled IBF purse for the promotional rights for the IBF-ordered world championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and IBF mandatory and #1 rated William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs).
Scull promoter Ingo Volckmann said, “We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement with TGB. We have agreed to keep the details confidential and cannot announce anything further at this time. However, the Canelo team will publish the relevant information first at the appropriate time.”
Just what the dr ordered for Canelo. Glossy record on paper against an opponent with no power that no one’s heard of..Canelo fans will go ahead and defend him. On one hand, he says he can do what he wants, fight who he wants. But now, his excuse will be that he’s forced to fight his mandatory.
Who would pay to watch that? Just saying….
9 stoppage wins in 22 fights? Dude can’t crack an egg. Smells like a tune up for Mr.
Cinnamon.
Its called Amazon Fire Stick.
I’m a Canelo fan but I can’t defend this. He told the public that he does what he wants and calls the shots when asked about fighting Benavidez. Well, he needs to exercise that authority and decline this fight, which does nothing for his legacy. Even if he has to give up the IBF title. He obviously should fight Benavidez next but David won’t be ready by September 14. Neither will Crawford. Let’s move forward with Jermall Charlo and then Benavidez next May. No disrespect to Scull, but when the top guy in boxing only fights twice per year then both fights have to count for something besides a mandatory against a complete unknown.
– I’m sooooo excited.
– Well, not really.
– Not even going to watch the Main Event on the Stick.
– May watch some of the undercard.
NO ONE CARES!!!
The IBF probably has more consistency than the rest of the orgs (I know that isn’t saying much), but they also have a strange habit of promoting very odd and undeserving fighters to mandatory challengers. Kubrat Pulev for Anthony Joshua, Michael Dasmarinas for Inoue, Szeremeta for GGG, that fighter from Thailand Josh Taylor smashed inside of a round a few years ago, all IBF mandatories.
Pan! Pan! Pan! Where are you? All I hear is an echo. Are you gonna tell us that no one beats canelo at 168? Maybe because he fights nobodies, way past their prime guys and undersized super middleweights. He called that shot while he was sipping on some bad tequila. Let’s see if this is a step aside deal for a real fight, but I doubt it.
Queer, not to worry, your daddy is here.
I have no problem with Canelo fighting this Cuban dude Scull, while David Benavidez fights the other Cuban, David Morrell, with the winners fighting each other.
William Scull’s last 10 opponents per BoxRec:
– Sean Hemphill
– Christian Rios
– Abel Adriel
– Evgeny Shvedenko
– Deneb Diaz
– Dragan Lepei
– Gino Kanters
– Mathias Eklund
– Siarhei Khamitski
– Sebastian Papeschi
I have never heard of any of these fighters, including William Scull…….
Fkn sad.
Losing more respect for Canelo every day.
Saul is clearly DUCKING Benavidez!!
such a shame Canela avoiding Benavidez smh
What this post indicated is that an agreement is made, not that a fight is made. Meaning, it is possible Canelo’s team agreed to pay Scull some step aside money so they can fight another fighter. We all know unless there is an incredible undercard hardly anybody will pay. Since nobody knows this Scull fella.