On Tuesday during the WBC’s weekly press conference, a purse bid was held to determine the promotional rights for the mandatory fight in the super lightweight division between Devin Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) and Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs).

Top Rank won the rights to stage the fight with a bid of $2,420,000 USD. A 10% bonus for the winner worth $242,000 will be held by the WBC.