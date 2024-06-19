June 18, 2024
Boxing News

Top Rank wins Haney-Martin purse bid

On Tuesday during the WBC’s weekly press conference, a purse bid was held to determine the promotional rights for the mandatory fight in the super lightweight division between Devin Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) and Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs).

Top Rank won the rights to stage the fight with a bid of $2,420,000 USD. A 10% bonus for the winner worth $242,000 will be held by the WBC.

  • Even though Ryan was probably juicing,but will be hard for Haney to regain his former status. I e can never unsee the beat-down he took.

  • I heard Haney is considering vacating and that Matchroom didn’t even bother making a bid because they presumed he was going to vacate.

    • >