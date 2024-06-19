By Héctor Villarreal

The most important promoter of this century in Panamanian boxing, Rogelio Espiño, finally returns to action on Thursday night, with an international event in the Combat Center, Panama City, Panamá.

Espiño’s Promociones y Eventos del Istmo in association with George Sarantopoulos’ Sparta Promotion, breaks their 52-month inactivity, since their WBA KO to Drugs Festival on February 7, 2020, a few weeks before the official arrival of COVID virus to the country.

“I seriously considered staying retired, dedicated to my hotel business, but when you feel boxing in your blood it’s almost impossible to stay away,” Espiño said.

Two WBA regional belts and a National championship, supported by 4 preliminary bouts starred by newcomers, complete the card, to be held at the Combat Center located just beside the legendary Roberto Duran Arena.

Experienced local superfly Leroy Estrada (17-4, 7 KOs) disputes the vacant WBA Fedecaribe title against Colombian undefeated Ruben Mendoza (10-0-1, 9 KOs).

Also Panamanian Felix Montenegro (12-9-1, 8 KOs) faces another Colombian unbeaten prospect, Hernan Alarcon (7-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA Fedecentro bantamweight belt.

Undefeated superfeather, Orlando “Wild Thing” Martínez (5-0, 4 KOs), managed by Espiño, faces Arnulfo Bejerano (4-5-1, 0 KOs) for the national championship.