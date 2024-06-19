By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Eight-time national amateur champion Madoka Wada (2-0, 2 KOs), 104.5, impressively acquired the vacant OPBF female minimumweight belt by dispatching Thailand’s Juthathip Sitthichen (6-2, 4 KOs), 104.25, at 1:19 of the second round in a scheduled eight on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Wada, a tall upright southpaw, overwhelmed her rival from the outset, and dropped her twice before the referee’s intervention. Wada, 29, whose amateur mark was 58-10, looked vastly talented and very promising. The JBC allowed Wada to fight for the regional belt in her just second professional bout, which is very rare but acceptable due to her excellent amateur credentials.

In the main event, hard-punching Chaoz Minowa (9-4, 7 KOs), 114.5, won the vacant WBO Asia Pacific female super flyweight belt as she displayed a stunning one-punch stoppage of former WBO world junior bantam titlist Tomoko Okuda (8-6-2, 2 KOs), 115, at 1:43 of the opening session in a scheduled eight. Okuda once dethroned WBO 115-pound ruler Miyo Yoshida in 2020, though yielding the belt to Yoshida in their rematch next year. Yoshida went abroad for a campaign in the US and acquired the IBF bantam belt by defeating Ebanie Bridges in San Francisco last December.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions.