Mayweather Promotions has announced that longtime CEO Leonard Ellerbe is stepping down and will be replaced by Richard Schaefer, who has been an executive in the boxing business for decades.

“Together, we will expand our presence by establishing Mayweather Headquarters in Los Angeles. Our goal is to elevate Mayweather Promotions to global success, supporting fighters worldwide and assisting them in making rewarding business decisions that will benefit them well beyond their boxing careers. We look forward to this new chapter and the continued global success of Mayweather Promotions.”