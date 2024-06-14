Subriel Matias 140 vs. Liam Paro 140
(IBF junior welterweight title)
Yankiel Rivera 111.7 vs. Victor Sandoval 112
Angel Fierro 140 vs. Alfredo Santiago 140
Stephanie Pineiro 146.9 vs. Diana Tapia 146.8
William Ortiz 140.1 vs. Carlos Mitzael 138.6
Venue: Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu, Manati, Puerto Rico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
BORICUA!!!! Es corazón! Puro corazón!!!
Los borikuas con corazón los cuentas con los dedos de la mano
Paro doesn’t have enough firepower to hold off Matias. I give him credit that he is willing to go into hostile territory to get that belt. KO in six or the 7th. Final answer.
Very brave Liam Paro accepting a fight against the real beast and most avoided fighter in his home. But…no más in 8 rounds or less…
Go Liam Paro hopefully prove the doubters wrong