Matias, Paro make weight Subriel Matias 140 vs. Liam Paro 140

(IBF junior welterweight title) Yankiel Rivera 111.7 vs. Victor Sandoval 112

Angel Fierro 140 vs. Alfredo Santiago 140

Stephanie Pineiro 146.9 vs. Diana Tapia 146.8

William Ortiz 140.1 vs. Carlos Mitzael 138.6 Venue: Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu, Manati, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Matchroom

Weights from Portland, Maine Ellerbe out, Schaefer in at Mayweather Promo

