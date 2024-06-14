After main event fighter Dylan Price failed to make weight for the main event fight at the Cross Insurance Arena, the fight between Kendrick Ball and Britton Norwood has been elevated to main event of Saturday’s nine-bout (six professional and three amateur) card.

Britton Norwood 186.5 vs. Kendrick Ball 183.8

(USBF light heavyweight title)

Jimmy Williams 152.6 vs. Casey James Streeter 152.8

(New England super welterweight title)

Destiny Jones 143 vs. Feifilimai Faiva 134.2

Brandon Berry 149.2 vs. Aeilio Mesquita 147.6

Wade Faria 154 vs. Lucas Miranda 153.2

Marcos Romero 166.4 vs. Jonathan Gary 164.8

Venue: Cross Insurance Arena

Promoters: Banner Promotions and Portland Boxing Club

Stream: Trillertv+