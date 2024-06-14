Baraou retains Euro belt against McGowan European light middleweight Abass Baraou (16-1. 9 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over Macaulay McGowan (20-4-2, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, England. Baraou dominated the fight, but the extremely rugged McGowan somehow went the full distance. Scores were 117-111, 119-110, 118-110. Tank, Martin, Benavidez, Gvozdyk make weight Weights from Portland, Maine Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

