European light middleweight Abass Baraou (16-1. 9 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over Macaulay McGowan (20-4-2, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, England. Baraou dominated the fight, but the extremely rugged McGowan somehow went the full distance. Scores were 117-111, 119-110, 118-110.
