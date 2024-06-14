June 14, 2024
Tank, Martin, Benavidez, Gvozdyk make weight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis 133.4 vs. Frank Martin 134.4
(WBA lightweight title)

Tank Martin Weigh Ins
Photo: Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez 174.2 vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.2
(WBC interim light heavyweight title)
Tank Martin Weigh Ins
Photo: Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

Gary Antuanne Russell 138.2 vs. Alberto Puello 139.8
(WBC interim super lightweight title)
Tank Martin Weigh Ins
Photo: Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

Carlos Adames 159.2 vs. Terrell Gausha 160
(WBC middleweight title)
Tank Martin Weigh Ins
Photo: Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

Mark Magsayo 129.4 vs. Eduardo Ramirez 129
Justin Viloria 129.8 vs. Angel Contreras 129.8

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TBG Promotions
TV: PPV

  • The WBC is getting really WBAish with all of these interim titles. They just ordered Haney into a mandatory and now they’re giving him an interim champion??? And Beterbiev’s last fight was his mandatory, but here’s this one.

    Reply

    • For sure, they realized the income reduction that went along with the titles reduction, and obviously they want to get that money back in a hurry.

      Reply

    • Totally agree with you Lucie, wasn’t that far back both organisations (WBC was first) announced the plan to get rid of these meaningless belts. Talk is cheap.

      Reply
