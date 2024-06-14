Tank, Martin, Benavidez, Gvozdyk make weight Gervonta “Tank” Davis 133.4 vs. Frank Martin 134.4

(WBA lightweight title)



David Benavidez 174.2 vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.2

(WBC interim light heavyweight title)



Gary Antuanne Russell 138.2 vs. Alberto Puello 139.8

(WBC interim super lightweight title)



Carlos Adames 159.2 vs. Terrell Gausha 160

(WBC middleweight title)



Mark Magsayo 129.4 vs. Eduardo Ramirez 129

Justin Viloria 129.8 vs. Angel Contreras 129.8 Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TBG Promotions

