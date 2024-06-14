Gervonta “Tank” Davis 133.4 vs. Frank Martin 134.4
(WBA lightweight title)
David Benavidez 174.2 vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.2
(WBC interim light heavyweight title)
Gary Antuanne Russell 138.2 vs. Alberto Puello 139.8
(WBC interim super lightweight title)
Carlos Adames 159.2 vs. Terrell Gausha 160
(WBC middleweight title)
Mark Magsayo 129.4 vs. Eduardo Ramirez 129
Justin Viloria 129.8 vs. Angel Contreras 129.8
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TBG Promotions
TV: PPV
A little low in weight for tank?
Maybe an invitation to Inoue to meet him at 130
Both fighters will be over 135 lb come fight time…and I don’t think it will go 12 rounds,Tank in 5
The WBC is getting really WBAish with all of these interim titles. They just ordered Haney into a mandatory and now they’re giving him an interim champion??? And Beterbiev’s last fight was his mandatory, but here’s this one.
For sure, they realized the income reduction that went along with the titles reduction, and obviously they want to get that money back in a hurry.
Totally agree with you Lucie, wasn’t that far back both organisations (WBC was first) announced the plan to get rid of these meaningless belts. Talk is cheap.
Both guys looking good and wound tight. Martin looks big. Gonna be a nice one!