By Damien St.Pierre

Boxing is back in Acadiana this Saturday night at the Cajun Dome Convention Center on the campus of University of Louisiana – Lafayette.

Lafayette, LA native Keon Papillion will put his 8-0-1 record on the line in the main event of the night. Papillon is scheduled to face Julio Sanchez (5-8-2) of Houston, Texas in a 6 round bout contested at 147lbs.

The 26 year old Papillion has been busy in 2024 already scoring 2 knockout wins, both coming in the second round. The 4 year professional has 6 knockouts in his 8 victories.

Sanchez is no stranger to facing up and coming prospects as he has faced 10 unbeaten fighters in his 15 fight career. His last win was a split decision win over then undefeated Juan Antonio Velasquez.

The undercard is highlighted with local talent.

Locals Kaylen Alfred (5-6-2) of Lafayette, LA and Logan Speyer (1-0) of Duson, LA will go to battle in a 4 round lightweight bout.

Alfred is a former amateur standout who has been matched up tough in his professional career and has more than held his own against some current prospects and world champions.

Speyer won his sole professional boxing bout in March, a TKO win over Andrew Toppin. The Duson native is also a professional MMA fighter.

Undefeated light heavyweight Deron Isom (4-0) of New Orleans will face a literal tall task in 6’6 Blake LaCaze (6-13-2) of Monroe, LA. This bout will serve as Isom’s toughest test to date.

Crowd favorite Todd “Blazin and Amazing” Manual (22-23-1) of Rayne, LA will face Larry “Slomoshun” Smith (13-56-2) of Mesquite, TX in a 6 round light middleweight bout. This will be a rematch from January which saw Manuel win a 6 round decision. Both of these fighters are veterans of the sport in need of a win.

Another rematch will pit cruiserweights John Hogan (1-0) of Vicksburg, MS against West Monroe, LA’s Michael Griffin (0-2). In their initial encounter Hogan won a 4 round majority decision.

An interesting heavyweight bout will see undefeated Waylon Bailey (2-0) of San Antonio, TX take on hard hitting Marlon Williams (6-2) of Lafayette, LA in a 4 round bout.

“Ragin Rumble” is being promoted by Top Tier Boxing of Lafayette, LA. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on TicketMaster.com