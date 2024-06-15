WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBO #1 rated Richard Riakporhe 17-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Selhurst Park, home of London’s Crystal Palace F.C. Fighting in Riakporhe’s backyard, Billam-Smith was sharp and largely neutralized the big-punching Riakporhe, who was deducted a point in round twelve. Scores were 116-111, 115-112, 115-112. Billam-Smith, who entered as more than a 2:1 underdog, avenged his only career loss.
Olympian light heavyweight Ben “The Surgeon” Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) mugged and showboated his way past previously unbeaten Ezra Arenyeka (12-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-89, 99-90, 99-90.
In a surprise, WBA #6, WBC #7, WBO #11, IBF #13 light heavyweight Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) was held to a draw by unheralded 38-year-old Hrvoje Sep (12-2-1, 9 KOs) over eight rounds. The referee scored it 76-76.
Cruiserweight Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Isaac Chamberlain (16-3, 8 KOs) in a bout for the vacant European and Commonwealth titles. Scores were 115-113, 115-113, 116-112.
