Billam-Smith, Riakporhe make weight Chris Billam-Smith 200 vs. Richard Riakporhe 200

(WBO cruiserweight title) Ben Whittaker 175 vs. Ezra Arenyeka 175

Isaac Chamberlain 200 vs. Jack Massey 200

Dan Azeez 178 vs. Hrvoje Sep 179

Francesca Hennessey 121 vs. Dorata Norek 119

Mitchell Frearson 164 vs. Marco Simmonds 156

Deevon Miller 198 vs. Edwin Mosquera 199

Lewie Pochetty TBA vs. Tobie Vermeire TBA Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock (USA) Ellerbe out, Schaefer in at Mayweather Promo Benavidez-Gvozdyk Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

