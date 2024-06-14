June 14, 2024
Billam-Smith, Riakporhe make weight

Weighin Billam Smithvriakporhe 11
Photo: Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Chris Billam-Smith 200 vs. Richard Riakporhe 200
(WBO cruiserweight title)

Ben Whittaker 175 vs. Ezra Arenyeka 175
Isaac Chamberlain 200 vs. Jack Massey 200
Dan Azeez 178 vs. Hrvoje Sep 179
Francesca Hennessey 121 vs. Dorata Norek 119
Mitchell Frearson 164 vs. Marco Simmonds 156
Deevon Miller 198 vs. Edwin Mosquera 199
Lewie Pochetty TBA vs. Tobie Vermeire TBA

Venue: Selhurst Park, London, England
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock (USA)

  • Riakporhe gets his first ever title shot in his hometown against someone who he’s already beaten. He BETTER win this fight. He will never get a sweeter opportunity and, if he loses, he may not get another opportunity at all at 34.

