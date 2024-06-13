David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk faced off at the final press conference in advance of their PPV clash for the vacant WBC interim light heavyweight title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
David Benavidez: “I’m looking to steal the show. We got two more days till ‘El Monstro’ comes out, so I’m very excited…I didn’t feel like there was any reason to stay at 168 any longer. My main goal was to win all the belts at 168. Canelo is holding all the belts hostage and I’d been at 168 for the past 10 years so my naturally my body is getting bigger and I think this is just a perfect time to come up and I’m looking to capture all the titles in this class.”
Oleksandr Gvozdyk: “I’m going to resist the Monster…I’m going to win this fight because I’m in the best shape of my life.
Kinda sad a governing body and Alvarez’s dodging actions kept the big fight with Benavidez from going down. Favoritism and politics rule the sport of box. Alvarez did, however, make the crucial mistake by thinking he could handle Bivol by his own endeavors and then realized he bit off more than he could chew. Benavidez needs to keep pushing and sooner or later, we all can hope Alvarez gets cornered to take the fight.
I kinda doubt we ever see that fight. Straight up, Benavidez is too big for Alvarez. Bivol was too big for Alvarez, but his style wasn’t something too risky. And we saw how that ended.
I’d say this though, Gvozdyk shouldn’t be looked past. If you throw out the Beterbiev fight where Gvozdyk fought valiantly but got his brakes beat off, he’s looked sensational. He’s a legit top talent and this is no gimme fight for Benavidez. This is a huge test and not far from a 50/50 fight.
By alvarez refusing to fight him pretty well takes care of who we would think would win so I don’t think that fight is necessary, alvarez is looking for safer fights so he can close the show on a winning note, plus alvarez knows it would be a hard fight win or lose and at point in his career does he have it in him to do that.