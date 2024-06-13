David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk faced off at the final press conference in advance of their PPV clash for the vacant WBC interim light heavyweight title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “I’m looking to steal the show. We got two more days till ‘El Monstro’ comes out, so I’m very excited…I didn’t feel like there was any reason to stay at 168 any longer. My main goal was to win all the belts at 168. Canelo is holding all the belts hostage and I’d been at 168 for the past 10 years so my naturally my body is getting bigger and I think this is just a perfect time to come up and I’m looking to capture all the titles in this class.”

Oleksandr Gvozdyk: “I’m going to resist the Monster…I’m going to win this fight because I’m in the best shape of my life.