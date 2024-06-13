IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-1, 20 KOs) and Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) faced off at the final press conference before their world title clash on Saturday at the sold out Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Subriel Matias: “I don’t think that this will go 12 rounds, everything he is showing me tells me this won’t go 12 rounds. He’s going to come to box, but he obviously wants to take that title away from me, and I want to take his undefeated record from him.”

Liam Paro: “Nothing in life comes easy and I am taking the biggest test not only for the title but with the best fighter in the division at the moment, so it’s a no-brainer for me. I’ll fight anyone and I am proving that, by coming into the Lion’s Den in Puerto Rico to take on the champion.”