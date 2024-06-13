WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) and unbeaten WBO #1 rated Richard Riakporhe 17-0, 13 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their world title fight on Saturday night at Selhurst Park, the home of London’s Crystal Palace F.C, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA. Riakporhe holds a split decision over Billam-Smith five years ago and Billam-Smith is looking to avenge his only loss.

Richard Riakporhe: We’re gonna see what he has left…we’re gonna see when I land a shot in the fight.

Chris Billam-Smith: He’s hoping for it. There’s no decline and you’ll see it on Saturday night.