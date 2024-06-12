Longtime International Promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala held a press conference this afternoon in Managua, Nicaragua to announce the remaining details of the historic card taking place on Friday July 12 which will be headlined by Nicaragua biggest star Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. Zabala of All Star Boxing has revealed the pertaining details of the event which will be Televised on ESPN+ (USA) & ESPN Knockout (Latam).

“We are pleased to confirm Hall of Fame ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr to this historic night of boxing, We are bringing Las Vegas to Managua” Stated CEO Tuto Zabala Jr “Chocolatito deserves this homecoming fight with all the bells and whistles,” he closed.

The TV undercard fighters of the event billed “Regret A Casa” were also revealed, resurging Jr Flyweight Female WBO Latino Champion Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega of Acoyapa, Nicaragua (7-5 2 KO’s) will make her 2nd title defense over 8 rounds against Karol Gonzalez (7-1-1 3 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico in the evening Co-Main Event. Ortega is fresh off a thrilling rematch victory this past March from the Pharaohs Casino in Managua.

The TV action continues with former WBO Jr Flyweight title challenger Kevin Vivas (7-2 2 KO’s) returns in a sink or swim fight against world ranked WBA #13 WBO #15 Azael “Candelila” Villar (20-3-4 15 KO’s) out of Panama City, Panama in an 8 round battle. This will be a high stakes clash as the loser will take a huge set back and the winner will likely end up Top 10 in the rankings.

Rising 19-year-old minimumweight prospect Michael “Amenaza” Carmona (5-0 3 KO’s) is ready to set up the competition in the early stage of his career as he takes on defending WBO Latino champion #13 Ranked Edwin “Canito” Cano (12-2-1 3 KO’s) of Michigan, Mexico in an 8 round contest. Carmona feels ready and up for the challenge as he wants to become a young reigning champion.

Kicking off the TV Telecast is a 4 round battle of undefeated heavyweights as local favorite Jeffrey Gonzalez (2-0) faces Andres Quesada (2-0 ) of San Jose, Costa Rica.

Tickets are officially on sale with prices of $120 Ringside, $80 Floor, $60 Bleachers and $15 General Admission and our available online at Tickerani.com. “Regreso A Casa” is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Teiken Promotions.