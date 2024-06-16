WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round KO against challenger Frank “The Ghost” Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Martin was able to outbox Davis for the first half of the fight. Tank upped the pressure midway then laid out Martin with an uppercut followed by a left hand in round eight. Time was 1:29.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
oh, very NOT a shocking. no surprise…
He keeps getting himself cornered and was finally caught by the great Davis.
Although he started off boxing smart, he kept letting Tank close the distance and close the show! Not sure if anyone at 135 beats Tank.
We got to see Loma Vs Tank next or I ain’t watching boxing anymore or Benavidez Vs Canelo next they can do both fights on the same card.
jesse j
wont see it. unless…
Loma beats Davis. Loma has the discipline to box him and not get caught with his big shots. If martin outboxed him for most of the fight, Loma can do it all night long like Lionel Richie!
are you stupid?
Davis fights the winner of Loma/Zepeda. DLS fights Muratalla.
Not sure where to place Stevenson in the above summary but no Stevenson/DLS rematch.
I predicted that Tank would KO Martin. I wasn’t impressed with Martin, as a fighter. I also knew that with Derrick James as his trainer, he was at a disadvantage. Kudos to Tank.
It seems to me that Gervonta vould have upped the pressure whenever he wanted and KO Matin any moment.
Against Tank, the corners may not be the best place to spend your time.
Who today could stand up to Tank over twelve full rounds? A certain Pitbull did well.
Besides him, I can’t think of anyone obvious.
There are several who are better boxers such as Loma. However, I think Loma is too small for Tank in the long run. Tank is an exceptionally good counter boxer, who has shown several times that his sharpness remains well into the matches, and I cannot see how even Loma can stand up against that power and sharpness in the long run.
To me Loma is the best Featherweighter in the Lightweight.
It will be exciting to continue to follow Tank. When I see exciting opponents for him, I almost always end up in the Superlightweight.