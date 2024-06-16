WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round KO against challenger Frank “The Ghost” Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Martin was able to outbox Davis for the first half of the fight. Tank upped the pressure midway then laid out Martin with an uppercut followed by a left hand in round eight. Time was 1:29.

Like this: Like Loading...