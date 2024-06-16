Benavidez tops Gvozdyk for WBC interim LH title Debuting at light heavyweight, unbeaten David “El Monstro” Benavídez (29-0, 24 KOs) went the full twelve against former world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Benavides took the fight to Gvozdyk and won pretty much every round. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 119-109. Tank KOs Martin in eight, retains WBA 135lb title Puello edges Russell for WBC interim 140lb title Like this: Like Loading...

