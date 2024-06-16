Debuting at light heavyweight, unbeaten David “El Monstro” Benavídez (29-0, 24 KOs) went the full twelve against former world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Benavides took the fight to Gvozdyk and won pretty much every round. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 119-109.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Canelo beats Benavides EASILY.
Benavides could not knock out a 40 year old guy.
NOBODY BEATS CANELO @ 168LBS. NOBODY!!
Canelo couldnt knock out 40 year old Mosley, 40 year old GGG or near 40 year old Cotto.
Benavidez couldn’t KO Plant yet Canelo did. Canelo also KO Kovalez who was older yes but was champion and was coming off a KO win himself. Canelo lost to Bivol but he held his own it was a close fight. He lost to Bivol by 2 rounds 115-113 on all 3 scorecards. Light Heavyweight even though he has had some success there was just too for him. A weight class he don’t belong. You can’t discredit him for trying to be great. No one is knocking GGG out the man was a great fighter and Canelo still went 2-0-1 against him. All that matters is that if you win and Canelo wins. Lara, Trout, Cotto, Mosley, GGG, Jacobs, Plant, Saunders, Callum Smith, Kovalev, Charlo, Munguia the man has a HOF resume. He defeated 3 prime undefeated champions to become undisputed in 11 months. Each of those wins everyone bet against Canelo. They were either too big, strong or fast for him yet Canelo dismantled them all. Canelo has pretty much always been at a disadvantage. He’s a smaller Super Middleweight everyone has size and reach against him. David Benavidez was not impressive and I can tell you right now Bivol or Beterbieve can beat him. I don’t see any reason why Canelo can’t beat Benavidez.
Wait until the buzz subsides before posting. This is one you’ll regret in the morning because you can’t delete it.
we will NOT see canelo-benavides. unless….
Delusional. Benavidez beats coward canelo all day, but we will never see it, so all you canelo riding on his nuts keep talking because you know that fight ain’t happening. Benavidez beats a solid guy tonight and just because he didn’t knock him down or out means absolutely nothing. Canelo will be fighting inexperienced and over hyped berlanga next.
All I wanna say is David Benavidez… this is your king?! This is your Monster?! That’s easy money for Canelo Alvarez! That’s easy money for Dmitry Bivol! That’s easy money for Artur Beterbieve! David Benavidez is a good fighter, he ain’t no great fighter. Stop that! Anybody thinking that David Benavidez is a great fighter after tonight performance, you gotta stop the d*ck eating! You gotta stop it! You gotta stop gobbling it up! Put the spoon and fork down! All that d*ck eating don’t make no sense at this point. Again David Benavidez is a good fighter, but not a great fighter. That’s all I’m saying. I’m not hating. I’m not taking anything away from him. All I’m saying is that we need to see Canelo vs Benavidez so we can end all this craziness once and for all. We can end all this because Canelo Alvarez cooks this boy. David Benavidez your not beating Betervieve, your not beating Bivol and your not beating Canelo. He’s trapped! He’s trapped! He has no where to run! Nowhere to hide! He has nowhere to go! When he partitions to be the mandatory at 175 or 168 he’s getting cooked either way. He better go for the Canelo money fight because if he stays at 175 they putting his ass to sleep. Keep that same energy!!! He fought a old over the hill 37-year old and looked poor doing it. Wait until he finally fights an elite fighter and watch what happens.
Douglas are you trying to convince yourself or others, not sure. Keep smoking the canelo tainted meat because that fight ain’t happening. Bivol or beterbiev is a whole another talk show. We talking about canelo.
Canelo will smoke Benavidez. This fight was a snooze fest. He did not hurt Gvodzyk whatsoever. It was a boring ass fight. His eye was even swollen by Gvozdyk and he really didn’t do anything. If he stays at 175 Bivol will dominate him and Beterbieve will put the man to sleep. Canelo will win by a late stoppage. David Benavidez I’m telling you right now he’s overrated.
David Benavidez will beat Canelo, if Canelo ever gets the balls to fight him, which I doubt.
Benavidez, stay away from Berteviev and Bivol. Honestly, after watching this, I think Canelo wins if they fight ♂️
Beterbiev kod a prime Gvodzyk..this guy in retirement form
Gvozdyk is much better than he’s given credit for. Has a bit of everything AND did not take damage for 4 years while staying in excellent shape. No one is taking him out easy unless you have brutal punching power. A win is a win and Benavides stays busy. It doesn’t have to be a mage fight every time out.
Benavides’ offense was solid at 175, but not destructive like 168. While at 175, Benavides will have to provide more head movements, and he needs a couple of fights to physically settle at 175.
I used to hope only for Canelo/Benavidez at 168, but now, I guess I can deal with them fighting at 175.
The boxing world will wait for Canelo’s next move. Maybe Canelo will fight Benavidez at 175. A fight at 168 is much better, though. I hate to say this, but for whatever reason(s), Canelo will look for another opponent.
No need to hate the truth. That’s a stylistic nightmare for Alvarez. He’ll avoid this like the bat-flu.
Good win for Benavidez, Gvozdyk is a very good fighter, very strong and very disciplined.
Gvozdyk was beating Beterbiev and actually rocked him a few times before he was stopped himself. Yet he couldnt hurt Benavidez and lost a clear decision to el MOUSTRO.
I give Benavidez an 8.5 for this win, he can still improve quite a bit.
Maybe if Benavidez gets the full belt or a full belt, Canelo and him can fight for it but make the fight at 169 lbs, 1 above the super middle limit and Canelo can get that belt at 175.
I guess Teddy Atlas was wrong again.
Benavides may have dominated this fight, but it’s hard to see the guy who was in the ring tonight beating any of the champions at 175.
Benavidez can never beat Canelo-and as for Beterbiev -he will KO Benavidez within six
Benavidez vs Bivol next to get Benavidez out. He’ll get schooled real quick.
At no point during this fight did Benavidez hurt Gvozdyk…unless I missed something. So, let’s see what happens when he faces a young, hungry talented light heavyweight!
The best boxers win even when they have a mediocre night. Benavidez won without impressing. He got the job done but no more than that.
Can’t really see how Benavidez could beat Canelo. I think he is exposing himself, his guard fails from time to time and against Canelo that’s no good.
Thought Gvozdyk lacked the sting, quickness and footwork although the defensive worked quite well.
Benavidez is an exceptional boxer but I think he is a it too predictable and not always very creative. I think that can be to his disadvantage when facing the very best.