Puello edges Russell for WBC interim 140lb title Ia a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, former WBA champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) won a split decision over Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBC interim 140lb title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Russell pressed the action, but Puello was often able to outmaneuver him. Scores were 118-109 Russell, 115-112, 114-113 Puello. Benavidez tops Gvozdyk for WBC interim LH title Adames retains WBC middleweight title

