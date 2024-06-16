Newly elevated WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision against Terrell Gausha (25-4-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In a bout that never caught fire, Adames prevailed 119-109, 118-110, 118-110.
Other Results:
Kyrone Davis W10 Elijah Garcia (middleweight)
Mark Magsayo W10 Eduardo Ramirez (super featherweight)
Justin Viloria TKO5 Angel Contreras (super featherweight)
Time for Lara and Alimkhanuly to seek higher boxing glory. Adames fights the winner.
Boy, this fight was all but exciting. Boring…
I was not impressed with Elijah Garcia. I’m here at the arena, and swear, he is one of the slowest contenders I have even seen.
Not entertaining. At all. Scores were too wide, but the right guy won. 160 still has no dominant champion.