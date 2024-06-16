Adames retains WBC middleweight title Newly elevated WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision against Terrell Gausha (25-4-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In a bout that never caught fire, Adames prevailed 119-109, 118-110, 118-110. Other Results:

Kyrone Davis W10 Elijah Garcia (middleweight)

Mark Magsayo W10 Eduardo Ramirez (super featherweight)

Justin Viloria TKO5 Angel Contreras (super featherweight) Puello edges Russell for WBC interim 140lb title Portland, Maine Results Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

