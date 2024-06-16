Unbeaten IBF #5 junior welterweight Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) dethroned IBF champion Subriel Matias (20-2, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico. Slow start for Matias while Paro was quite busy. Matias rocked Paro in round six. Referee Luis Pabon deducted a point from Paro in round seven. Scores were 115-112, 115-112, 116-111. Matias was a 7:1 favorite.
Super lightweight Alfredo Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over WBO #3, IBF #14 lightweight Angel Fierro (22–22, 17 KOs) in a bout for the WBO NABO 140lb title. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.
Olympian flyweight Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Victor Sandoval (37-5, 23 KOs) in a bout for the WBC and WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental flyweight titles. Scores were 98-91, 98-91, 97-92. Sandoval down in round two.
He was so overhyped, I’m not at all surprised. Go Paro!
Congratulations Liam Paro new Australian world champion you prove the doubters wrong great win
Liam Paro is a smart fighter.
Everytime that Matias built any momentum, Paro would grab him and walk him over to the other side of the ring, digging little body shots with his free hand.
I think the body shots and the wrestling wore Matias down.
I don’t know how Paro would do against Lopez or Tank, but he’s a smart, tricky fighter, and not to be counted out.
This is my first time seeing him fight, and I am a fan now.
I was splitting my attention between Davis vs Martin and Mathias vs Paro. But it sure seemed like Mathias was the more effective of the two. I saw Paro doing ALOT of holding and I refuse to give a guy the round if he does that. I’ll have to go back and rewatch it with my full undivided attention.
what a legend, goes to PR and takes the title from the so called boogeyman. Ref tried his best to help with the point deduction
Everyone is expecting Matias to knock everybody out. Although he didn’t he should’ve been the winner by decision. He won the fight on points. It looks like any promoter Hearns fighter is always given the victory on a competitive fight. Like it happened to Amanda Serrano against Katie Taylor when Amanda was robbed big time.
You clearly need to watch the fight again. Blind Freddy could see Paro easily out pointed him.
So the judges got it wrong by such a huge margin…… interesting that !!!!!
You need to change your glasses from lead mate,,smart fight by Paro, stuck to his game plan and Won!!
I think you drank a glass of sour grapes!
Your a moron.
YOU’RE a moron, Boon.
Wooow!!! No more fights in the PR for Matias. Too much holding for my taste. How about a rematch in Las Vegas with a sturdy referee, who will deduct points for excessive holding in the ring.
Interesting fight I thought it was closer but Paro won too many rounds
Matias was more effective in spurts but definitely wasn’t busy enough
Basicly Paro fought a very disciplined fight not trying to land with bombs
Matias knew who won before the decision was announced and did not dispute it to his credit
Paro surprised me. He was very crafty. He relied on volume and good ring movement and any time Matias got close, Paro grabbed him. Paro also mixed things up well, working both the head and body. I thought the cards were fair, Matias had moments but wasn’t active enough. Credit to Paro, he surprised me. He had a good game plan and stuck to it.
Paro won by running and holding, what a joke! Matias needs to use the jab more and needs more head movements and foot work, basic boxing fundamentals, if he tightened up his defense and got better boxing skills he’d be unstoppable.!!
Delusional. Paro spanked him, even with insane ref. Matias got hit all night long, a hype job.
If my grandmother had wheels she’d be a bicycle.
So good to see my man Paro win!! and do it easy.
Matias got caught up in his own hype. His ringwalk with two rappers was as cringe as you can get. Surrounded himself with too many backslappers and thought he was invincible. Paro exposed his limitations when the big power shots were nullified by someone with actual boxing skills . Referee was a disgrace but Paro beat both Matias and him.
7 to 1 favourite, what a hoax