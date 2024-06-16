Unbeaten IBF #5 junior welterweight Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) dethroned IBF champion Subriel Matias (20-2, 20 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico. Slow start for Matias while Paro was quite busy. Matias rocked Paro in round six. Referee Luis Pabon deducted a point from Paro in round seven. Scores were 115-112, 115-112, 116-111. Matias was a 7:1 favorite.

Super lightweight Alfredo Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over WBO #3, IBF #14 lightweight Angel Fierro (22–22, 17 KOs) in a bout for the WBO NABO 140lb title. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.

Olympian flyweight Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Victor Sandoval (37-5, 23 KOs) in a bout for the WBC and WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental flyweight titles. Scores were 98-91, 98-91, 97-92. Sandoval down in round two.